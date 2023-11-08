HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Scientists from National Institute of Rock Mechanics inspect Periyar dam

November 08, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Theni

The Hindu Bureau

A team of scientists from National Institute of Rock Mechanics, Bengaluru, inspected various equipment installed in Mullaperiyar dam, as per the advice of Supreme Court-appointed Mullaperiyar Supervisory Committee.

The team, led by its Principal Scientist, Sripad R. Naik, concluded their two-day inspection in the presence of Water Resources Department engineers from Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

They inspected the working of the rain gauge, wind anemometer, wireless communication devices, seismograph, accelerograph, V-notch, seepage gallery, geodetic survey during their visit on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dr. Naik was accompanied by Scientist Praveena Das Jennifer.

Executive Engineer of Periyar dam, J. Sam Irvin, Assistant Executive Engineer, Kumar, Assistant Engineers, Rajagopal, A. Mohammed Uvais, M. Naveen Kumar and Kerala Engineers, led by Executive Engineer, Anil Kumar and Assistant Executive Engineer, Arunraj, were present.

The scientists would submit their report to the supervisory committee.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.