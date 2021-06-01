Scientific approach proved successful: Minister

PTRP Thiagarajan says there is no shortage of beds or oxygen in Madurai hospitals

Scientific approach and strategies had helped in improving the COVID-19 pandemic scenario in Madurai as compared to the situation three weeks earlier, said Finance Minister PTRP Thiagarajan, here on Tuesday.

He was addressing mediapersons after chairing a meeting with Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy, Collector Aneesh Sekar and Corporation Commissioner S Visakan to discuss COVID-19 preventive steps taken in Madurai.

Three weeks back, there was a shortage of ICU beds, oxygen-supported beds and medicines in hospitals. But currently the situation had improved and there was no shortage in the number of beds or oxygen in hospitals. The COVID-19 treatment had been decentralised, health infrastructure improved and door-to-door screening in rural areas was under way to bring down the COVID-19 positive cases. “If the public cooperate in following the rules of complete lockdown, then we can bring the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic under control,” he added.

“Currently, there is only a shortage in availability of medicine for mucormycosis and COVID-19 vaccines,” said Mr. Thiagarajan. He said that Madurai was among the districts in the State where the COVID-19 vaccination was done at a faster pace.

There is an overall shortage in availability of COVID-19 vaccines in the State. “But we are working to bring additional vaccines from foreign countries. The Chief Minister is also taking steps to manufacture the vaccines in Tamil Nadu,” said the Minister. Similarly, medicines for mucormycosis will be bought in the state.

Based on a complaint that a private hospital charged exorbitant charges to treat a COVID-19 patient, the Collector took action and the amount was refunded. “A meeting with representatives of private hospitals was held on Monday to discuss this issue,” he said.