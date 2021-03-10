It was essential and important to think out of the box for innovations in science and technology, said N Kalaiselvi, Director, CSIR-CECRI, here on Tuesday.

Presiding over the National Science Day celebrations, held through virtual mode on the theme - Future of STI: Impacts on education, skills and work, she said that persistent efforts would help achieve desired goals. For a positive impact, the research students should focus on development of special skills and generate quality workforce.

Prof. Saroj Kanta Barik, Director, CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI), Lucknow, was the chief guest and delivered the National Science Day lecture highlighting the importance of science and interdisciplinary research. He explained various on-going research activities at CSIR-NBRI.

As a part of NSD-2021 celebrations, various competitions including poster presentation, popular scientific talks and scientific photography were conducted for research scholars and B.Tech students at CSIR-CECRI. A concept note competition, named as I 3 S (Inspiring Innovative Ideas for the Society), was conducted nationwide for under-graduate and post-graduate science students. All the prize winners were awarded with cash prize and merit certificates.

A large number of students and teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya and other schools, research scholars, scientists and staff members of CSIR-CECRI participated in the NSD-2021 celebration.

Scientists K. Giribabu welcomed the gathering and P Tamilarasan proposed a vote of thanks.