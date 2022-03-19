Science & Tech-Innovation Expo held in Madurai

Students being explained about latest technologies used by defence forces at an expo in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

A Science and Tech Innovation Expo aiming to educate and sensitise the general public about radar systems indigenously- developed by various agencies was held at MADITSSIA Hall here on Saturday.

The exhibition had 25 stalls showcasing the finest innovations in defence, atomic research, industrial research and development, and local community solutions from eLectronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE), Indra Gandhi Center for Atomic Research (IGCAR), C-DAC, ACIC-Kalasalingam Innovation Foundation and other institutions.

The chief guest, B. Venkataraman, Director, IGCAR, spoke on atomic research capabilities of the IGCAR and the activities of C-DAC that focussed on digitalization.

The stalls displayed activities of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), India for technology, digital signature and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and atomic research capabilities of India by various agencies.

Twelve project displays from students, particularly the idea of a smart artificial pancreas for insulin administration factoring in food and activity levels, were appreciated by the chief guest.

Around 2,000 people, including students from 15 schools and five colleges, attended the exhibition. “I was fascinated by the bomb detectors attached in front of military vehicles. There is so much for us to learn here,” said Shahana, a Class IX student.

B. Rajasekar, Associate Professor of Aeronautical Engineering, Kalasalingam University said, “Five students of M.Tech in Defence Technology programme have developed a quadcopter unmanned aerial vehicle that will fly up to 300 metre in the air. “They have incorporated their own codes and developed this quadcopter,” he added.

“I came to know about the funding and infrastructure provided by the Union government through institutions which will be very useful to develop my project about wind flow around urban planning further. I am glad I attended the expo,” he added.

The event was conducted in conjunction with Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav marking the 75th year of Indian independence by the ACIC-Kalasalingam Innovation Foundation, one of the Atal Community Innovation Centers, established by Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog.