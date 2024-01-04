Science expo begins at Tiruvedakam Vivekananda College

January 04, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The two-day 11th annual science exhibition, Vivekananda Science Exhibition to the Rural Masses (VISETORM), commenced at Vivekananda College in Tiruvedakam near here on Thursday.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chief Educational Officer K. Karthika said the exhibition emphasised the importance of protecting natural resources for the future.

Based on the theme ‘Environmental Sustainability’, the event, where about 290 exhibits were showcased, was attended by over 1,500 students on the first day. Nearly 200 schools from Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar and Sivaganga districts are participating in the event.

“A large amount of natural resources have been lost over the years. We are now in dire need of protecting the existing resources so that our future generations will suffer the same loss. The calamities and the disasters we face are also consequences of our actions,” said Ms. Karthika.

Elaborating on the detrimental effects of global warming, she explained how increasing air pollution had made people permanently reliant on facemasks and oxygen cylinders.

The exhibits comprised both working and representative models from various branches of science. The sustainable innovations included a sensor-based indication system which can be deployed on vehicles to avoid accident deaths; a noise decibel meter to control noise pollution; a tactical method called microbial ore leaching that uses micro-organisms to extract minerals from ores without release of huge debris; and a futuristic technique called super-bugs that uses micro-organisms to remove oil spills from the ocean.

College Principal T. Venkatesan said this theme was devised keeping the present situation of the world in mind. Practical solutions offered by the students could have great implementations in the future. Events like this provided a practical experience to the students, he added.

The college also provided free saplings to the participants from other schools.