Science exhibition held

Students displaying on Science Exhibition at a school in Thoothukudi on Friday.

THOOTHUKUDI

Over a thousand students from various schools visited the science exhibition that showcased the models and inventions of the students of St. Lasalle Higher Secondary School on their school premises on Friday.

Headmaster of St. Xavier’s Higher Secondary School, Thoothukudi, Rev. Bro. Arockiyadas presided over the function and Rev. Sr. Sahaya Mary, headmistress of Dasnavis Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Thoothukudi, inaugurated the science exhibition in the presence of Rev. Bro. Arockiyadas, correspondent of Lasalle Higher Secondary School, and Rev. Bro. Kennedy, headmaster of the school.

The students had displayed the exhibits from Tamil, English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science, Social Science, Economics, Commerce, Sports etc.

Rev. Brothers of Lasalle have also displayed the exhibits about their congregation.

Cash awards were given to the visiting students who solved the puzzles and answered the questions.

The highlight of the exhibition was the eco-friendly bike fabricated by the students and the teachers of Mother Teresa Engineering College, Vaagaikulam. The Eiffel Tower, military tanks, satellite models etc., all fabricated by the Plus Two students of Lasalle Higher Secondary School were major attractions.

Best exhibits were honoured with prizes handed over by Rev. Fr. Rayappan, correspondent, St. Thomas Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Innaciarpuram here.