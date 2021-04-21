Schoolteachers prefer to work from home

Dindigul

21 April 2021 20:55 IST

In the wake of the spread of COVID-19 virus, The Tamil Nadu High-Higher Secondary School Graduate Teachers Association has urged the government not to insist the teachers to come to school regularly.

In a press statement, the members of the Association said that some teachers had to travel from remote places to reach the schools.

Also, some of the teachers who had returned from poll duty had tested positive. The summer vacation should be advanced and the teachers should be allowed to take online classes from their residences, said M. Murugesan of the Teachers Association.

The bridge courses were announced by the government for students of Classes I to IX.

The members said that they were apprehensive of travelling to schools when COVID-19 cases were on the rise. The teachers could assist the students from home, they said.