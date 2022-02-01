Students return to school after a month

01 February 2022 20:08 IST

Over 4,700 schools in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi district were reopened on Tuesday, after a gap of a month, with the number of COVID-19 cases dwindling fast in the southern districts.

As the State Government decided to reopen schools for Classes 1 to 12 from February 1 following significant drop in COVID-19 cases, the students returned to their schools on Tuesday. In Tirunelveli district, 1,535 schools including 1,209 primary and middle schools, 326 high and higher secondary schools reopened.

A total of 1,289 schools including 839 primary schools, 202 middle schools, 84 high schools and 164 higher secondary schools reopened in Tenkasi district. In Thoothukudi district, 1,854 schools reopened.

After the body temperature was measured at the entrance of the school, the children with mask were offered sanitizer before allowing them entry into their respective classrooms.