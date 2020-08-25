Private schools see dip in Class 11 admissions

25 August 2020 19:49 IST

Heads of private matriculation and management-run schools say that there has been an overall drop in the number of students joining Class 11 in their institutions. Although admissions began on Monday, many find the usual rush to join courses lagging.

Headmistress of Nirmala Girls Higher Secondary School Sister Sahayakanakam says less people have been turning up at the school for Class 11 unlike in the previous years. ‘Our school offers hostel facilities for the girls but many who have not joined. Usually, there is a rush to choose courses,’ she says.

K. S. Narayanan, Headmaster of Sethupathi School, says though schools run by management and boards have seen a drop in the overall admission numbers, parents of students are flocking to aided schools as fees is far lower. Madura College Higher Secondary School run by their same management has not seen many takers. ‘We provide similar infrastructure and good education for lesser cost. Since the overall earnings for all have significantly reduced, parents are unwilling to pay full year fees,’ he says. Though their school earlier had students from areas like Melur, Sakkimangalam and Kariapatti, many prefer institutions closer to their homes due to lack of public transport.

Advertising

Advertising

S. Ravan, Headmaster, Government Higher Secondary School, Melur, says though matriculation schools face a slump, several students are interested in joining government schools. Matriculation schools often expect parents to pay fees for the whole year. Nearly half of the academic year has come to an end. So, parents do not want to pay fees for the full year. Many enquiries are coming for government and aided school admissions.

K. Kandasami, Headmaster, Pottapatti Government Higher Secondary School, says government schools are regularly conducting online classes and helping students learn better. ‘That is why we are preferred. Usually, at least 10 students from our school would move to matriculation schools every year. No one seems to have shown the inclination this year,’ he said.