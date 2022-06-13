Schools reopen in Madurai

Collector S Aneesh Sekhar inspected the Panchayat Union Middle School in Thirumohur as schools reopened for the academic year 2022-23 on Monday.

Mr Aneesh distributed free textbooks to 179 students of Class I to VIII. He welcomed the students, including 15 newcomers. He also planted saplings on the school premises. An official release said 2,164 schools - 1,245 government schools, 310 government-aided schools and 609 private schools, including primary, elementary, high and higher secondary schools - in the district have reopened.

As many as 4.66 lakh students study Class X in the district. Free textbooks were distributed to 2.59 lakh students studying in 1,555 government and government-aided schools.

Chief Education Officer K. Karthika, District Education Officer M Udayakumar, Block Education Officer Janaki and other officials from the Education Department accompanied the Collector.

“Sprucing up of the schools was taken up for the past three days and textbooks were segregated and stacked at the appropriate classrooms beforehand,” said M Thennavan, Headmaster, Panchayat Union middle School, LKB Nagar, Sakkimangalam.

He said that the students were welcomed with roses and groundnut candy. “A few absentees were contacted over phone. Some said they are returning from their native places and a few sought permission to come late as as they had been celebrating Vaikasi Visakam at home,” said Mr Thennavan.

P. Veluchamy, a parent of a student of Class V studying in a private school in the city, said that education of the children was greatly affected in the past two years owing to the pandemic and lockdowns.

“Online classes can never do justice to the conventional classroom education. The learning environment is vital for a child and I am happy that children will not have odd study hours anymore,” he added.