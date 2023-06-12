Schools reopen for students of classes VI to XII in Virudhunagar district

June 12, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Hundreds of students from class VI to XII returned to classes when the schools in Virudhunagar district reopened for them on Monday.

With teachers according a warm welcome, boys and girls, enthusiastically entered the premises of over 620 schools, including middle schools, high school and higher secondary schools. The schools in the State were reopened with a delay of two weeks due to the unrelenting heat wave. The school administration had cleaned the school premises and the classrooms.

“The local body had organised workers under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme, who kept the school premises spick and span,” said Headmaster of Government High School at Thombakulam, S.K. Senthilkumaran.

The Headmaster said that welcome messages were sent to the students through WhatsApp group early in the morning. On day one, the teachers had kept all the books, notebooks and bags ready and distributed to the students.

Mr. Senthilkumaran said that his school which has been securing centum results in class X public examination for the last 11 years, would keep the tradition of teaching the basics to the students for the first few weeks.

“Except for the 10th student for whom the regular syllabus would start in a week, our teachers would concentrate on the basics of learning like Tamil and English reading and also on mathematics multiple tables for the first few weeks,” he said. It would help the students to regain touch lost in the two months of vacation before the regular syllabus are taught.

Adequate drinking water has been made available on the school premises. The teachers would encourage students to drink plenty of water to beat the heat.

Classes for elementary school would reopen on Wednesday.

