Schools reopen after 19 months

01 November 2021 21:31 IST

Virudhunagar

Schools reopened for Classes from 1 to 8 after 19 months on Monday when children turned up in their classrooms with all cheers.

Happiness was writ large on their faces as they met their friends after a long time.

Except for four schools, which have only kindergarten classes, all other 1739 schools were reopened, according to Chief Educational Officer A. Gnanagowri.

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran inspected ASPC municipal primary school in Virudhunagar and welcomed the students with chocolates.

"At a school in Soolakkarai, all the students raised their hands when Collector J. Meghanath Reddy asked who all wanted to come back to school," said Ms. Gnanagowri.

Rajapalayam Union Chairperson G. Singaraj distributed sweets and roses to the students at a school in Rajapalayam.

"The students were enthusiastic to be back in schools with their friends," he said.

The students could breath a whiff of fresh air after most of them were confined to the four walls of their houses most of the time ever since the outbreak of COVID.

The schools were asked to follow standard operating procedure like wearing of mask and social distancing. Body temperature was being scanned and recorded in a register, she said.

The Collector also asked the students to make their parents take COVID vaccine.

A total of 1,113 primary and nursery schools and 234 middle schools started functioning on Monday. Already 234 high and higher secondary schools were reopened on September 1.

Sivaganga

Welcoming the students of first to eighth standards with roses and sweets, Collector P. Madhusudan Reddy said that children were back after a long break to the classrooms on Monday.

He interacted with some of the students about their activities during the long holiday.

Mr. Madhusudan Reddy also appealed to the teaching and non-teaching staff to be guarded and asked them to adhere to the standard operating procedure laid out by the Health Department.

The Chief Education Officer Manivannan said that 1,58,248 students were on the rolls in 1572 schools in the district.

Theni

Collector K.V. Muralidharan accompanied by officials from the School Education Department visited a couple of schools in the district and welcomed the children with flowers and chocolates.

During his interaction with students in Upparpatti Panchayat Union school, he found that many children were happy about the coming back to their schools. Some of the students greeted the Collector and also wished him Happy deepavali greetings in advance, the teachers said.

The officials said that there were 940 schools in the district covering Periakulam, Uthamapalayam and Theni educational district with 1,20,132 students.

Ramanathapuram

Collector Shankar Lal Kumawat visited a couple of schools in the district.

Though Ramanathapuram district experienced heavy rain over the last two days, the schools in the district had ensured that the classrooms were in proper shape.