Schools reopen after 19 months

Virudhunagar

Schools reopened for Classes from 1 to 8 after 19 months on Monday when children turned up in their classrooms with all cheers.

Happiness was writ large on their faces as they met their friends after a long time.

Except for four schools, which have only kindergarten classes, all other 1739 schools were reopened, according to Chief Educational Officer A. Gnanagowri.

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran inspected ASPC municipal primary school in Virudhunagar and welcomed the students with chocolates.

"At a school in Soolakkarai, all the students raised their hands when Collector J. Meghanath Reddy asked who all wanted to come back to school," said Ms. Gnanagowri.

Rajapalayam Union Chairperson G. Singaraj distributed sweets and roses to the students at a school in Rajapalayam.

"The students were enthusiastic to be back in schools with their friends," he said.

The students could breath a whiff of fresh air after most of them were confined to the four walls of their houses most of the time ever since the outbreak of COVID.

The schools were asked to follow standard operating procedure like wearing of mask and social distancing. Body temperature was being scanned and recorded in a register, she said.

The Collector also asked the students to make their parents take COVID vaccine.

A total of 1,113 primary and nursery schools and 234 middle schools started functioning on Monday. Already 234 high and higher secondary schools were reopened on September 1.