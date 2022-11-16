‘Schools must take in more differently abled children’

November 16, 2022 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - MADURAI

An awareness rally was taken out by students of E.V.R. Nagammaiyar Corporation Girls High School on Wednesday as a run up to observing International Day of Persons with Disabilities to be observed on December 3.

Chief Educational Officer K. Karthika flagged off the rally to raise awareness of co-existing with differently-abled people. The rally passed via South Marret Street and South Veli Street, and concluded at the school.

Speaking at the event, Ms Karthika said that schools must come forward to take in more children with disabilities and that they must not be denied education. She urged the parents of such children to be aware of the many government schemes benefiting them and to make the most out of it.

Citing how differently-abled children are talented, who win laurels at national levels in sports, she encouraged everyone to be supportive of their peers.

Around 200 students participated in the rally by holding placards asking people to practise equality by accepting the differences and making the world a better place for persons with disabilities, said R. Krishnakumari, school’s headmistress.

She noted that C. Sakthi Jhansi Rani, who had locomotor disability, scored 591 out of 600 in the Class XII board exam is an inspiration to everyone.

Various events have been planned in this regard between November 14 and December 3. Cultural events and competitions under the title ‘Inaivom Magizhvom’ will be held next week, as part of the observance, in all government, government-aided and corporation schools in Madurai district. Students with disabilities will compete along with other students to instill the fact that everyone is equal and to refrain from drawing differences among students. The students will also learn how to sing ‘Tamil Thai Vaazhthu,’ the State anthem, in sign language, as part of the events.