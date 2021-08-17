Schools gear up anticipating announcement on reopening

‘Regular sanitisation of school premises has been taking place’

MADURAI

Schools in the city are prepared to welcome students back to their campuses, if the government decides to open schools for students from Classes IX-XII next month.

“Teachers, students and parents will be happy, if the schools are re-opened, as it has been difficult to keep the students glued to online classes on a regular basis. We all are looking forward to it, but it won’t be without some challenges,” said Headmaster of St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School L. John Alexander.

Schools with bigger student count will have a lot of thinking to do, he added.

“ Our school has 2,600 students in classes 9 to 12. If we are asked to accommodate 20 to 25 students in a class, we need to allocate more sections for which we need more teachers. We also need to figure out a timetable that will work out well, with the present number of teachers,” he added.

Sharmila Banu, Headmaster of the Ponmudiyar Corporation Higher Secondary School, said that regular sanitisation of the school premises has been happening, even in the absence of the students.

“Corporation Commissioner asked us to keep the schools clean and sanitised, even when students were not coming. Sanitisation is done 2-3 times in a week. Some repair works are also being undertaken currently,” she told.

K.S. Narayanan, Headmaster of Sethupathi Higher Secondary School, was confident that the school could face the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. “In January this year, schools functioned with the prescribed SOP. Students were seated by maintaining social distancing. They were provided sanitisers and masks. We also placed hand-washing facilities near the toilets and at the entrances. We will continue to follow all those things this time too. I also believe that students themselves will be very cautious this time as the second wave had caused a havoc in many families,” he added.

P. Vijaya, City Corporation’s Education Officer, assured that vaccination among teachers was done at a fast pace in Corporation schools.

“Many exclusive vaccination camps for teachers were conducted by the Corporation. Around 75% of teachers is vaccinated. Those that were infected by Covid-19 had to wait to take the jab. Otherwise, both regular and contract workers in Corporation schools are vaccinated.”