Schools, drivers and parents responsible for accidents of school vehicles, says Collector

July 23, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - Virudhunagar:

Parents, bus drivers, conductors and school administration are responsible for the fatal accidents involving children, said Virudhunagar CollectorV.P. Jayaseelan.

He was chairing a seminar to create awareness for correspondents, secretaries and principals and officials maintaining the vehicles of private and aided schools.

The road safety programme was organised by the Department of Transport.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that 16,000 lives had been lost in the State due to road accidents in 2022. Among them 90% of the people were above 18 years of age. The adults were responsible for the road accidents caused by them by violation of safety rules. However, for the fatal accidents involving children, those who took them to schools, those who maintained the vehicles, drivers, school adminisitration and parents were responsible.

“Hence, those involved in the activity of transporting children should act with more responsibility,” the Collector said.

The Government was taking efforts to create road safety awareness and also inspection of school vehicles.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Transport Commissioner N. Subramanian appealed to school administrations and parents not to allow children below 18 years to ride two-wheelers.

Additional Superintendent of Police Somasundaram said accidents involving school vehicle were not reported in the district in 2022.

