‘Schools, colleges should regulate students going towards bus stops’

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 02, 2022 19:35 IST

School and college administrations should take efforts to regulate students when they go towards bus stops from the institutions, A. Arumugam, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Madurai, has said.

Addressing students of Saraswathi Narayanan College here on safe travel in buses, Mr. Arumugam said teachers should volunteer to instruct students on road safety rules and safe travel. With the sharp increase in the number of vehicles plying on roads, it was imperative for people to follow road rules.

Stating that many parents were sending their children to schools and colleges despite their poverty, he said students should realise the sacrifices their parents made for them and avoid footboard travel and misadventure of hanging outside the buses.

Around 15.84 lakh people travelled in 2,166 Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses in Madurai district every day, he said.

