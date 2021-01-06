Schools begin to get feedback from parents on reopening

HMs say bringing students to classrooms will be the biggest challenge

Schools in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday began the process of getting feedback on the State Government’s proposal to commence physical classes for students of 10th and 12th after Pongal.

“We have planned to complete by tomorrow the task of collecting opinions fromparents on re-opening of classes,” said Virudhunagar Chief Educational Officer, K. Baladhandayuthabani.

The teachers would explain to the parents about the standard operating procedure announced by the Government on COVID-19 precautionary measures to be followed in schools.

Heads of schools have been asked to collate the feedback and send it to the CEO’s office by Thursday afternoon.

“Most parents in rural areas want the children back in the classrooms. This was the feedback we got when a similar exercise was conducted in September,” said the Headmaster of a Government higher secondary school in Virudhunagar.

Another headmaster of a school in Madurai district said that parents who go out to work in rural areas feel that schools would provide safety to the girl students.

However, headmasters feel that the biggest challenge would be to bring back all the students to the classrooms. “These children have remained out of school for 10 months and it will be difficult to make them sit attentively in the class,” one of them said.

The Government should make attendance compulsory for the students as it will help in enforcement of minimum discipline.

“Slow learners will always tend to remain out of classrooms. They might also try to discourage other students from attending classes. Besides, many students believe that there might not be final examinations this year too,” the Headmaster said.

After making them physically present in the classrooms, the next step would be to mentally prepare them to be attentive during teaching hours.

“Students usually tend to be playful for the first 15 days of schools after they come back from the two months summer break. Now, it has been 10 months since they attended physical classes,” he added.

Though the officials say that there was ample space to provide physical distancing among students as students of only two classes would be present, one of the HMs suggested that the students should be divided in two batches.

“Especially in co-education schools, the girls and boys can have classes in different sessions. Half of the classroom disturbances will be solved with this move. Besides, we can avoid students sitting closer while having lunch,” he said.