Schools asked to put up complaint boxes

Heads of Schools in Dindigul district have been asked to put up complaint boxes for facilitating students to air their grievances and also not to ignore any complaints of harassment.

Addressing heads of schools from Dindigul and Vedasandur educational district here on Thursday, Dindigul Superintendent of Police, V.R. Srinivasan, said that the teachers and heads of schools should take action on the complaints immediately. Besides the teaching and non-teaching staff should be instructed not to tease children or use inappropriate language with the students.

“We have asked the school management not to probe on which student had complained against the staff or management but to act on those complaints,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime Against Women and Children), S.P. Lavanya.

While the common grievances can be redressed by the management themselves, all complaints that needs to be shared with the local police should be immediately passed on, she said.

The heads can approach the district police, all women police or the Crime Against Women and Children wing of the district police. A pamphlet explaining the crime against women and children was distributed.

School buses in which girl children were travelling should have a female conductor. Students Safety Club and Students Cybercrime Clubs should be opened in the schools to discuss various problems reported on school premises. The students should be educated on different types of sexual harassment and how to safely use the Internet.