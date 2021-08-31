Safety of vehicles checked

With the colleges and the classes from 9 to 12 set to resume physical classes from Wednesday, Collector V. Vishnu conducted safety of buses and vans of educational institutions.

As the vehicles were brought to the Regional Transport Office in NGO Colony here, he, along with the RTO, Tirunelveli, Chandrasekar and Chief Educational Officer C. Muthukrishnan conducted the safety audit.

He said the safety audit was being done under 16 norms to ascertain the operational worthiness of buses and vans to be used everyday to transport students. The fitness certificate of the vehicles, hassle-free operation of emergency exit, firefighting equipment, first-aid kit, speed governor, footboard of vehicles, strength of the platform of the vehicles were checked.

Administrations of the educational institutions had been instructed to monitor through GPS the operation of the buses at the right and safe speed. Drivers of these vehicles should be instructed strictly against using mobile phones while driving and manoeuvring the vehicles under the influence of alcohol. They had been told to sanitize the vehicles after every trip.

Since the district administration had formed 13 special teams with the officials drawn from the Departments of Revenue, Public Health, Local Body and Education, they would check the operation of the vehicles besides the implementation of the Standard Operating Procedure on the premises of educational institutions.

“Even as 88% of the teachers have vaccinated themselves against COVID-19, steps have been taken to vaccinate the remaining 12% teachers at the earliest through the special camps to be conducted in the schools. Moreover, parents of the students who are yet to get vaccinated will be brought to the school or the college to be vaccinated in these special camps. The special teams have visited the premises of all educational institutions assigned to them to check the implementation of standard operating procedure,” he said.

He said that the heads of all the educational institutions had been instructed to explain to the students about ‘COVID appropriate behaviour’ during the first one hour on Wednesday in the presence of Public Health Department officials, who would address the students on the need for strictly following these instructions.

He said students of 17 colleges in Tirunelveli district that would resume their academic activities from Wednesday onwards would be checked for vaccination. Those who were yet to get vaccinated would be inoculated in the special camp.

Similar exercise was carried out in Thoothukudi also.