Efforts on to increase admission in govt. schools

With the objective of increasing admission of students in government and government-aided schools across the district, a campaign vehicle was launched here on Wednesday.

After Chief Educational Officer M. Sivakumar flagged off the vehicle, the van started visiting the pre-determined places including Tirunelveli, Palayamkottai and nearby villages. Since the pandemic has resulted in job loss or pay-cuts for several parents, they cannot pay the tuition fee being collected in matriculation higher secondary schools. These parents have started admitting their children in government and government-aided schools, which draw unusual crowd this year.

“Since the government and the government-aided schools have been equipped with modern facilities including smart classrooms and qualified teachers in sufficient numbers, teaching – learning process in our schools has become very effective in the recent years. The parents have understood this advantage and admit their children in these schools. To highlight the advantages of getting the children admitted in these schools, we’ve launched the campaign vehicle,” he said.

The documentaries being screened on this campaign vehicle with large LED screen explain the facilities in the government, freebies being given to these children and the achievements of the students of these schools in the past. Moreover, the documentaries tell the public the reservation made for the government and government-aided school children in higher education admission and in employment that attract the people a lot.

He has deployed Block Educators and heads of high and higher secondary school teachers for coordinating the campaign vehicle’s tour.

“While retaining the present students, all-out efforts should be made to attract more number of students towards the government and the government-aided schools,” he said.