School toppers honoured

Madurai

01 August 2020 22:25 IST

The Class 12 school topper of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tirupparankundram, Yuvashree and Abhinaya, were honoured by Parimala Jayapandian, a member of the school’s Parent-Teacher Association here on Saturday.

Ms. Jayapandian also donated ₹1 lakh to the association for the construction of a stage for the school. Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College secretary M. Vijayaragavan also contributed for the construction of the stage. Principal A. Jerald, teachers and executive members of the association were present.

