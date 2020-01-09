School to get more toilets

Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan inspected toilets under construction at Kallanai Corporation Girls’ Higher Secondary School here on Thursday since sufficient toilets are not available to meet the needs of 3,500 students of the school.

He instructed officials to ensure adequate supply of water to the rest rooms everyday.

“Forty six toilets are under construction on an outlay of ₹ 63 lakh – 25 in the ground floor and 21 in the first floor. The work will be completed shortly. We have planned to construct 50 more toilets for which a proposal is being prepared,” he said.

He inspected the laying of paver blocks around the school building and increasing the height of the compound wall around the school considering the safety of girl students. Adequate sanitary pads would be stocked in the school where girls from poor families were studying in large number. He instructed the officials to ensure proper functioning of the incinerator for safe disposal of sanitary pads.

Mr. Kannan inspected the micro compost yard at Kandigaiperi where degradable waste, collected from the public, is converted into manure. It is distributed to farmers and residents free of cost.

While inspecting the rooftop solar power panels installed atop corporation buildings in all four zones, he said the ₹ 1.87-crore project would ensure generation of 253 KW power everyday to meet the urban civic body’s electricity requirements.