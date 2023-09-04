HamberMenu
School teachers to observe relay fast in southern districts against an official

September 04, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Teachers stage a demonstration in Madurai on Monday.

Teachers stage a demonstration in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Members of Tamil Nadu Primary School Teachers’ Federation Kallar Reclamation Schools in Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar and Karur districts have announced a relay fast condemning an officer in the rank of Joint Director for his anti-teacher measures, among other demands.

Launching the day-long fast in Madurai on Monday, State secretary T. Murugan said that the members would observe fast in Sivaganga on September 5, Theni and Karur (September 6), Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar (September 7) and in Dindigul on September 8 with the teachers from Kallar Reclamation Schools to draw the attention of the government in redressing their genuine grievances.

The speakers at the fast charged that the senior official in the Kallar Reclamation Department indulged in unilateral decisions such as transfer of teachers with a vengeance to punish them. The official demanded hefty bribes and used some teachers’ as “brokers” for the deals in getting money for dropping actions and for not posting any transfers. The government, which is aware of the official’s anti-teacher activities should take stern action and not remain a mute spectator.

At a time when counselling is being followed for teacher transfers, the Joint Director issued transfer orders without adhering to the norms and guidelines. When shortage of teachers in Kallar Reclamation Schools are not being addressed, transferring the teachers from one district to another, or from one school to another unilaterally had come in for severe criticism among the teachers and students suffered due to disruptions.

The government should immediately cancel the transfer orders issued by the Joint Director of teachers in Chekkanoorani in Madurai district and Uthamapalayam in Theni district.

The government should post Physical Training Instructor/Teachers in the Kallar middle and higher secondary schools and officials in the rank of Assistant Elementary Education Officers should be given independent charges and offices to discharges their duties.

The members said that they would observe a relay fast from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the districts till September 8. Office-bearers K.P.O. Suresh and others addressed the members.

