School teachers in T.N. look for CM’s intervention for TET waiver

August 11, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Non-Minorities School Teachers’ Federation have appealed to the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to give them the much needed relief of exemption from TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) as about 1500 teachers in the State had joined much before the mandate.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, State coordinator K. Sivagnanam said that the mental agony underwent by the teaching community was unbearable. Though the previous government and senior officials from the School Education Department promised, it was broken.

Believing that the present government would consider our plight, the members waited with hope, but over two years had gone by that there seemed to be no sign of any response from the government, he said and added that the teachers were being humiliated by some officers in the department.

Even the routine promotion, increment, incentive, transfer of earned leave, commencement of work leave et al were not given to the teachers for the single reason that they had not successfully cleared the TET.

“If the Chief Minister gives TET waiver, the teachers will heave a sigh of relief,” Mr Sivagnanam said and hoped that the government would give a relief and redress their grievance.

The teachers were threatened by some officials in the School Education department and on many occasions, they were victimised. A Chief Educational Officer recently went to the extent of stating that teachers without TET would be removed from service. Such a constant humiliation led to disappointment and in a bid to wipe out such apprehension, the CM should intervene into the issue, he stressed.

