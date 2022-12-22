School teacher robbed of gold chain

December 22, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST

Sattur

A. Annalakshmi, 40, a school teacher, was robbed of a part of her gold chain by two persons by brandishing a sword on Sattur Main Road on Wednesday.

The police said that the teacher, residing in S.R. Naidu Nagar, was riding a two-wheeler on her way to the school. When she was proceeding near Mariya Oorani park, two persons, who were following her on another motorbike, waylaid her. One of them pulled out a sword and threatened her with dire consequence and tried to yank her gold chain. However, a seven-sovereign gold chain that was pulled fell into her saree and she held on to part of another chain.

The robbers managed to take another part, weighing 12 grams, of the gold chain and fled the scene. The woman tried to chase them in vain. The teacher sustained bruises on her neck.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case.