School students witness demonstration of joint replacement robotic system in Madurai hospital

November 14, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sathish Devadoss, vice-chairman, Devadoss Hospital, at the demonstration of joint replacement robotic system in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

As the world celebrates Children’s Day, a day dedicated to honouring the potential and well-being of the youngest members of our society, Madurai-based Devadoss Hospital went a step ahead by organising a contest igniting the minds of the youth, on Tuesday.

To understand the significance of education and how healthcare plays a key role in everyday life for students, the hospital organised a “Draw your Robot” contest last month and announced that it would give prizes to 30 best entries.

The idea behind this contest was to educate the youth of tomorrow by empowering them with knowledge and skills essential for personal and societal development, said A. Devadoss, chairman of the hospital.

The contest applicable for students from fifth to ninth standard saw thousands of students participating. “We tied up with schools in and around Madurai for their students to imagine and draw their orthopaedic surgical robot,” said Vice-Chairman Sathish Devadoss and added that it was an overwhelming number

The 30 students apart from receiving certificates and prizes witnessed a live demonstration of south Tamil Nadu’s first joint replacement robotic system by Dr. Sathish Devadoss.

“The benefits for a patient undergoing robotic surgery are tremendous such as smaller scars, micro precision, less pain, tissue damage and blood loss, minimal blood transfusion, reduced risk of infection, shorter hospital time, and faster recovery. We also conducted a tour of the hospital for the schoolchildren after the demo of the robot” he added.

A few of the participants said that they were excited to witness the robot’s performance and that they aspired to become doctors in future.

