HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

School students witness demonstration of joint replacement robotic system in Madurai hospital

November 14, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Sathish Devadoss, vice-chairman, Devadoss Hospital, at the demonstration of joint replacement robotic system in Madurai on Tuesday.

Sathish Devadoss, vice-chairman, Devadoss Hospital, at the demonstration of joint replacement robotic system in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

As the world celebrates Children’s Day, a day dedicated to honouring the potential and well-being of the youngest members of our society, Madurai-based Devadoss Hospital went a step ahead by organising a contest igniting the minds of the youth, on Tuesday.

To understand the significance of education and how healthcare plays a key role in everyday life for students, the hospital organised a “Draw your Robot” contest last month and announced that it would give prizes to 30 best entries.

The idea behind this contest was to educate the youth of tomorrow by empowering them with knowledge and skills essential for personal and societal development, said A. Devadoss, chairman of the hospital.

The contest applicable for students from fifth to ninth standard saw thousands of students participating. “We tied up with schools in and around Madurai for their students to imagine and draw their orthopaedic surgical robot,” said Vice-Chairman Sathish Devadoss and added that it was an overwhelming number

The 30 students apart from receiving certificates and prizes witnessed a live demonstration of south Tamil Nadu’s first joint replacement robotic system by Dr. Sathish Devadoss.

“The benefits for a patient undergoing robotic surgery are tremendous such as smaller scars, micro precision, less pain, tissue damage and blood loss, minimal blood transfusion, reduced risk of infection, shorter hospital time, and faster recovery. We also conducted a tour of the hospital for the schoolchildren after the demo of the robot” he added.

A few of the participants said that they were excited to witness the robot’s performance and that they aspired to become doctors in future.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.