School students injured as van rams auto near Virudhunagar

S Sundar
August 29, 2022 17:55 IST

Ten persons, including school students, were injured when a van collided with an autorickshaw, carrying the students near Vachchakarapatti on Monday.

According to police, the students from Thulukkapatti were proceeding to Government Higher Secondary School in Avudaiyapuram in the autorickshaw driven by S. Nagaraj. When the vehicle was proceeding towards the school at around 9 a.m. a van that was coming from the opposite direction hit the autorickshaw. All the 10 persons, including the driver were injured in the accident.

They were rushed to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College hospital.

However, Nagaraj and a 6th class student, T. Abinesh (11), were referred to the Government Rajaji hospital for further treatment.

The van was driven by V. Thadiyarajan of Panduthanpatti.

Vachchakarapatti police are investigating into the accident.

Meanwhile, local people staged a road roko demanding the TNSTC to operate buses during school hours to help students reach schools safely.

