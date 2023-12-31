GIFT a SubscriptionGift
School student of Watrap succumbs to injuries

December 31, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

The Hindu Bureau

One of the two Plus One students, M. Mahalakshmi, 16, of Watrap, who sustained grievous injuries in a road accident after their two-wheeler rammed against a stationery truck at Watrap, succumbed to injuries on Friday.

Police said Mahalakshmi of Vellalar North Street in Watrap was studying at a local higher secondary school. Along with her classmate, G. Manibharathi, 16, of W. Pudur, she attended special classes at the school on Friday.

After the classes, they returned to Watrap and Mahalaskhmi took a two-wheeler from a local grocery shop. With Manibharathi in the pillion, she rode on Watrap-Thaniparai Road. She failed to notice a stationery truck parked on the roadside and collided against it. Both girls sustained bleeding injuries and were rushed to the Government Hospital in Watrap.

Mahalakshmi, who had cut injuries on her forehead and was bleeding from her nose and ears, was referred Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. However, she succumbed to injuries on Friday night.

