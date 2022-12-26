School student dies in road accident near Ettayapuram

December 26, 2022 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A 14-year-old girl studying ninth standard died in a road accident at Sindalakarai Crossing near Ettayapuram in Thoothukudi district in the early hours of Monday.

Police said that seven persons from Chetty Street, Bharati Nagar, Singampunari in Sivaganga district, went to Tiruchendur on Sunday. After darshan, when they were returning home, the driver Pandi (53) of their vehicle lost control and hit the centre median.

Kayalvizhi (14), daughter of Mani, died on the spot. Prabha (25), wife of Manojkumar, was rushed to Ettayapuram Government Hospital and after first aid, she was referred to Thoothukudi Government Medical College and Hospital. Ettayapuram police have detained Pandi. Investigation is on.