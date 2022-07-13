School-level chess competitions under way in Madurai

School-level chess competitions began in government schools across the district here on Wednesday in view of the upcoming 44th Chess Olympiad 2022 to be held at Mamallapuram later this month.

District Inspector of Physical Education P. Senkathir said the competitions would be held for three days, starting from Wednesday at all government primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools across the district. The winners would be eligible to participate at the block-level competition to be held in 15 blocks on July 20.

Further, the torch relay for the Olympiad was set to reach Madurai on July 25, when the district administration planned to conduct the district-level competition.