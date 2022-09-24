School launches souvenir in view of being granted CIS accreditation

A ‘CIS Souvenir’ was launched at Queen Mira International School at Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

In view of Queen Mira International School (QMIS) in Madurai being the first CBSE school to be granted the Council of International Schools (CIS) accreditation, a ‘CIS Souvenir’ was launched in commemoration of the feat achieved by the school on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, Justice M. S. Ramesh said that the feat achieved had not just made the school authorities proud, but Madurai itself. He threw light upon how equal proportions of hard work and perseverance make a person successful.

He also wished the newly elected office-bearers of junior and senior parliament to carry out their duties in a diligent manner.

The first copy was presented by Mr. Ramesh to C. Ramasubramanian, senior consultant psychiatrist, Ahana Hospitals.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Ramasubramanian commended the school’s outlook and its vibrant nature. Citing how his teachers taught him values along with physics and biology, he congratulated the school for instilling such values in its students that earned them the accreditation. He also spoke on the lines of how students must not lose hope when failure strikes.

“Students must cultivate the mindset of looking at every setback as a setup for comeback and be strong-minded,” he said.

Further, Abinath Chandran, Managing Director of the school, said that the ‘CIS Souvenir’ is a documentation of the hard work put in by stakeholders in every aspect that led them through the path of success for the past decade. The school focuses on holistic excellence of a child and that credit of the international recognition is a fruit of continuous dedication and support extended by the teaching and student communities.

“QMIS is the first CBSE school among the three other schools in the State to be accredited by CIS, as well as among the 530+ schools in the world to be accredited in 2021,” said Sujatha Guptan, school’s academic director.

Students who scored centum and bagged ranks on national, state and district-levels in Classes X and XII board examinations were honoured along with their subject-teachers. Further, the revamped website of the school was also launched as part of the event.

Justice J. Nisha Banu, School's chairman C. Chandran, advocate, K. Sami Durai, teachers, parents and students were present.