School launches ‘Say No to Drugs’ anthem

Queen Mira International school here on Friday launched an anthem titled ‘Say No To Drugs,’ a pledge for a drug-free tomorrow.

The anthem, penned by Madan Karky and composed by Jerard, carries a strong message aimed at steering the youth away from the dangers of substance abuse. The launch ceremony was presided over by Justice A.A. Nakkiran of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court along with chief guests C. Ramasubramanian, founder of MS Chellamuthu Trust; K.G. Srinivasan, Radiologist, KGS Scans; B.K. Aravind, Superintendent of Police, Madurai; R. Shiva Parasad, Superintendent of Police, Theni; and advocate K. Samidurai.

Abinath Chandran, Managing Director of Queen Mira International School, who led the proceedings, emphasised the school’s commitment to nurturing a drug-free generation.

“The symbolic gesture underscored the unity and determination of all present to safeguard the future of the youth against the devastating effects of drugs,” he said.