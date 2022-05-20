School invites applications for free education
Students belonging to Adi Dravidar and Backward Classes can apply for admission to N.M.R. Subbaraman Memorial Residential Primary School run by Tamil Nadu Harijan Sevak Sangh in Madurai.
According to a press release from Sangh secretary R. Srinivasan, admissions are under way at the school for Classes I to V. The school authorities can be contacted for admission at 12 Dr. Thangaraj Road, Vinayaga Nagar, Madurai 625 020, or through mobile phone numbers: 77080 64983 and 99946 57433.
The students would be provided with accommodation, food, uniform, health care and notebooks, along with quality education free of cost, the release added.
