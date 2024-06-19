ADVERTISEMENT

School in Palamedu gets hygiene centre

Published - June 19, 2024 07:33 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Hygiene centre being inaugurated at Government Model Higher Secondary School, Palamedu on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Rotary District Governor Anandtha Jothi inaugurated a Hygiene Centre and a toilet block for girls at Government Model Higher Secondary School, Palamedu, on Wednesday.

The Rotary Club of Madurai West initiated the project with the support extended from CSR funding of Paramount Textile Mills. Club president Hanif, past president T. Ravee, president-elect Dhanarajan and Headmaster Thirunavukarasu and top executives from the Paramount Textile Mills and many of the club members and village representatives attended the function.

Twelve toilets have been constructed at a cost of ₹11 lakh at the school with a strength of 1,350 students of girls and boys. The Rotarians appealed to the school authorities to keep the surroundings clean and to keep the toilets dry. The children were also educated about the need to use water judiciously while using the hygiene centre.

