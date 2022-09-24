School headmistress, teacher suspended for engaging students while cleaning toilet

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
September 24, 2022 17:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The headmistress and a teacher of Kanavaipatti Panchayat Union Primary School near Natham in Dindigul district were placed under suspension on Friday after they allegedly forced students to clean school toilets.

Earlier, a public interest litigation petition was filed in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking action against the school authorities. The court directed the authorities to conduct an inquiry and take appropriate action.

Pursuant to the order, an inquiry was conducted by Chief Education Officer A. Nasarudeen. According to sources, it was revealed in the inquiry that the teacher cleaned the toilet and asked some students to fetch water for cleaning by paying them ₹10 each.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nevertheless, engaging schoolchildren in such works was against norms,” said Mr. Nasarudeen.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app