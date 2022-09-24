School headmistress, teacher suspended for engaging students while cleaning toilet

The headmistress and a teacher of Kanavaipatti Panchayat Union Primary School near Natham in Dindigul district were placed under suspension on Friday after they allegedly forced students to clean school toilets.

Earlier, a public interest litigation petition was filed in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking action against the school authorities. The court directed the authorities to conduct an inquiry and take appropriate action.

Pursuant to the order, an inquiry was conducted by Chief Education Officer A. Nasarudeen. According to sources, it was revealed in the inquiry that the teacher cleaned the toilet and asked some students to fetch water for cleaning by paying them ₹10 each.

“Nevertheless, engaging schoolchildren in such works was against norms,” said Mr. Nasarudeen.