School granted CIS accreditation

Madurai

Queen Mira International School here has been granted the Council of International Schools (CIS) accreditation, becoming the first CBSE school to receive this accreditation.

Addressing the mediapersons here on Saturday, School Chairman C. Chandran said that sincere efforts of teachers and other staff helped the school to receive this accreditation.

The CIS is a non-profit membership community headquartered in the Netherlands. A total of 758 schools across the world have attained membership with CIS, out of which 503 schools have been granted accreditation.

Sujatha Guptan, Director (Academics) of Queen Mira International School (QMIS), said that QMIS is the only CBSE school to have been accredited by the CIS. "In 2015, the school was not given membership by CIS citing that our school followed a national curriculum and it would not teach the students up to international standards," she said.

But, in the last five years the school took various initiatives , including the 'Global Citizenship Committee,' to create awareness of global issues among students.

In January 2021, a team of six evaluators assessed the school by speaking to all stakeholders, including board members of the school, staff, parents, students, alumni and support staff. The school was evaluated under nine domains, including its governance, curriculum,teaching methodology and student well-being.

Abinath Chandran, Managing Director of the school, said that the assessment was a rigorous and stringent process.

Ms.Sujatha Guptan said that the CIS accreditation had helped the school to improve the safety standards. It also provided an opportunity for the students to interact with students from international countries, she added.