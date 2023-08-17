ADVERTISEMENT

School girls restore gold chain to woman in Narikudi

August 17, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In a heart-warming incident, three school-going girls helped restore a two-sovereign gold chain to a woman who had lost it at Narikudi bus stand on Thursday.

Police said the woman, a Tamil teacher in a Government Higher Secondary School in Ulakudi, had missed her gold chain which she was carrying with her. The woman, Sasikala, had wrapped it in a piece of paper and found it missing while walking towards the bus stand. Immediately, she lodged a complaint with the Narikudi police and left for her school.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the students of Narikudi Panchayat Union Primary school - S. Mohanashri, V. Sabarna and S. Devika - who were walking towards the school found the chain. They handed it over to their Headmaster, Sonaimuthu, after going to the school. The Headmaster, in turn, took the children to the police station and narrated the incident

The police personnel called Ms. Sasikala to the station and the students handed it over to her. The teacher and the police appreciated the good gesture of the girls.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US