School girls restore gold chain to woman in Narikudi

August 17, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

In a heart-warming incident, three school-going girls helped restore a two-sovereign gold chain to a woman who had lost it at Narikudi bus stand on Thursday.

Police said the woman, a Tamil teacher in a Government Higher Secondary School in Ulakudi, had missed her gold chain which she was carrying with her. The woman, Sasikala, had wrapped it in a piece of paper and found it missing while walking towards the bus stand. Immediately, she lodged a complaint with the Narikudi police and left for her school.

Meanwhile, the students of Narikudi Panchayat Union Primary school - S. Mohanashri, V. Sabarna and S. Devika - who were walking towards the school found the chain. They handed it over to their Headmaster, Sonaimuthu, after going to the school. The Headmaster, in turn, took the children to the police station and narrated the incident

The police personnel called Ms. Sasikala to the station and the students handed it over to her. The teacher and the police appreciated the good gesture of the girls.