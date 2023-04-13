School gets better facilities through ‘Kalvi seer’

April 13, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - MADURAI

In a bid to improve infrastructure at East Panchayat Union Middle School in Uthangudi, the School Management Committee comprising the Principal, teachers and parents of the students organised ‘Kalvi Seer Varisai’ on Thursday.

As part of the event, essential items were presented to the school. This was the second time the event was organised at the school. Earlier, the programme was held in 2018 when people got together and contributed money for the welfare and benefit of the students, the school authorities said.

School Management Committee president S. Shanti said that they convened a meeting and proposed to conduct the second ‘Kalvi Seer Varisai’ this year. It was decided to make contributions towards augmenting the infrastructure in the school.

People brought essential materials such as books, pencils, pens, cupboards, projectors, paper sheets and globes and donated them to the school. Meanwhile, steps will also be initiated to build additional classrooms and a compound wall around the school, she said.

She said that when the proposal was first made, the parents welcomed it instantly and helped in preparing a list of materials that could be contributed to the school. People have also promised to make donations towards improving the facilities at the school, she said.