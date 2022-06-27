School for children with special needs
Rajapalayam
Taga Masayuki, Consul-General of Japan in Chennai, inaugurated Ritham Special School for children with special needs in Rajapalayam on Monday.
The school was funded by the Government of Japan with a grant of ₹65,57,811 under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).
The project was realised by the Ritham Charitable Trust, a Rajapalayam-based NGO supporting physically and mentally challenged children, said a press release.
The special school having capacity to accommodate over 130 students comprises classrooms, vocational training rooms, and physiotherapy and speech therapy rooms to ensure a safe and healthy learning environment.
Speaking at the inaugural, Mr Taga Masayuki, who spoke in Tamil, said that he hoped the learning experience in the school will boost confidence, create opportunities and bright futures to the children who will begin a new academic year in the new school.
He added that the school will be able to bring a transformation in the region by empowering children with special needs into self-reliant individuals.
P.S. Kathiresan, managing trustee of Ritham Charitable Trust, said that their sole aim is to find the hidden talents of such children and provide them a platform with all the infrastructure to help nurture them.
The well-equipped and spacious school building donated by the Japanese people will help the intellectually and physically challenged children to learn a vocation to lead a good life, he added.
