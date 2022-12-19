School Education department takes 68 students to UAE; Minister also accompanies the children for four days

December 19, 2022 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Thanking the Chief Minister M. K. Stalin for giving them an opportunity to tour Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, students - M. Dasami and K. Veeramani - from Sivaganga district said that it was a memorable experience as the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi also accompanied them on the educational tour.

After the DMK assumed office last year, the CM was keen to give a big momentum to students studying in the government schools.

The School Education Department officials had conducted a quiz competition, a few months ago, in which 68 winners (35 boys and 33 girls) were selected for an educational tour.

Five teachers accompanied the students on the tour.

From Sivaganga district, Ms. Dasami of Idayamelur Girls HSS and Mr. Veeramani from Peerkalaikadu Boys HSS who were winners, represented the district along with other winners from the State.

From November 10 to 13, the students visited various tourist spots and other places that were important from an educational aspect. They added that they were privileged as the Education Minister accompanied them.

Sivaganga Collector P. Madhusudan Reddy congratulated the students for their commendable performance in the quiz competition and appealed to the Education department officials to organise more such events at the district-level regularly which would facilitate the students to face larger audience and bigger competitions in future.