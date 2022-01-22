School Correspondent moves HC seeking quashing of FIR

Madurai

22 January 2022 21:00 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the State in a petition filed by the Correspondent of Schaffter Higher Secondary School, Tirunelveli, seeking to quash the FIR against him.

In December last year, three students of the government-aided school were crushed to death when a wall inside the school premises collapsed. Four other school students were injured in the incident. A case was booked against the Correspondent, the Headmistress and the Contractor.

In his petition, the school Correspondent K. Selvakumar said he was named the first accused. He had been appointed school Correspondent only three months prior to the incident. The petitioner denied the allegations levelled against him.

He said that at the time of the incident, Tirunelveli witnessed heavy rainfall. The school had a valid stability certificate and received a no objection certificate from the Fire and Rescue Services Department, he said. Justice G.R. Swaminathan adjourned the hearing by a week.