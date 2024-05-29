School correspondent, headmistress booked on criminal charges

Tallakulam police have filed three criminal cases against the correspondent and teachers of a government-aided school in Narimedu on the charges of harassing three teachers and forcibly transferring all their personal data, including photos and videos, from their mobile phones.

Correspondent Seth Daniel Raj Basinger, treasurer Ezhilmathi (wife of the correspondent), Headmistress Hema Arulanantham and teachers Shaila, Juliet Selvarani and Jeyabala Selvasudha have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for wrongful restraint, using abusive language and criminal intimidation, and under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 2002, and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The affected teachers said they were sent on deputation by the government to a government school from the aided school. However, without any order from the government, the correspondent compelled them to return to their school. When the teachers refused, the correspondent marked them absent.

When they were repatriated to the aided school by the government, the correspondent refused to allow them into the school. Only after they complained to the District Educational Officer, they were permitted to work.

The complainants said they were forced to hand over their mobile phones to the teachers who were acting on the directions of the correspondent.

Those teachers stealthily transferred photos, videos and other personal data from their phones and threatened to circulate them in public.

Police inaction

Though the complaints were lodged in February, Tallakulam police refused to register a case and act on the complaints. The teachers approached Judicial Magistrate Court II and based on the direction of the court, the police had registered the case.

The advocate for the teachers, M.S. Subramanian, said the police still had not acted on the complaint even as the absconding correspondent had filed an anticipatory bail petition in court.