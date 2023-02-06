School correspondent arrested

February 06, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Palayamkottai All Women Police have arrested the correspondent of a girls’ higher secondary school for allegedly sexually harassing girl students.

Following complaints of sexual harassment of the students of a government-aided girls’ higher secondary school in Melapalayam by the correspondent of the school Nazeem, 47, the victims informed their parents, who filed complaints with the police.

Subsequently, Nazeem was arrested on Sunday by Palayamkottai All Women Police under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The police also arrested Nazeem’s wife Mohideen Fatima and headmistress of the school Kadhar Ammal, 58, for abetting him.

“We’ve appointed new correspondent and the headmistress to the school,” said Chief Educational Officer Thiruppathi.