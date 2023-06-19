School conducts ‘reading time’ to kindle an interest in books

June 19, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST

In commemoration of National Reading Day, Visalakshi Mills Government High School in Madurai organised ‘reading time’ on Monday to kindle an interest in books among its students of Class VI to X.

The children sat under the shade of trees on the school campus on a pleasant afternoon and read books for half-an-hour. The initiative was inspired by a reading session conducted by C. Deepalakshmi of The R.E.A.D Club, Madurai in the last academic year.

The R.E.A.D Club has been encouraging children to read books through story telling (stories with a purpose) and creative art work.

Reading Day is celebrated on June 19 to remind people about the value of reading books. The day marks the death anniversary of PN Panicker, the ‘Father of Library Movement’ in Kerala.