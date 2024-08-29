ADVERTISEMENT

School, college students take part in sports contests

Published - August 29, 2024 10:23 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

One of the students takeing part in the gymnastics contest at Dr. M.G.R stadium on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

On the occasion of National Sports Day, sports competitions were conducted in Madurai district by the Sports and Youth Welfare department for both college and school students. 

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Raja, District Sports Officer, said basketball (3X3) competitions for college students were conducted at Dr. M.G.R stadium and hockey competition for school students under – 19 category at the hockey stadium at Ellis Nagar.  

About 15 teams each in basketball and hockey played in the matches. In addition to this, about 100 school students participated and displayed their talents in gymnastics held under two categories – U-12 and U-19 for boys and girls. 

In the basketball competitions, Sourashtra College bagged first prize and in hockey, Indra Gandhi Matric Higher Secondary School, Thirunagar won the first prize.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the U-14 category (girls) gymnastics, J. Jafina Reemas of Corporation Girls school and in U-19 category, B. Yogitha of Kendriya Vidyalaya bagged first place, said N. Karunakaran, secretary, Madurai District Gymnastics Association.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US