School, college students take part in sports contests

On the occasion of National Sports Day, sports competitions were conducted in Madurai district by the Sports and Youth Welfare department for both college and school students.

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Raja, District Sports Officer, said basketball (3X3) competitions for college students were conducted at Dr. M.G.R stadium and hockey competition for school students under – 19 category at the hockey stadium at Ellis Nagar.

About 15 teams each in basketball and hockey played in the matches. In addition to this, about 100 school students participated and displayed their talents in gymnastics held under two categories – U-12 and U-19 for boys and girls.

In the basketball competitions, Sourashtra College bagged first prize and in hockey, Indra Gandhi Matric Higher Secondary School, Thirunagar won the first prize.

In the U-14 category (girls) gymnastics, J. Jafina Reemas of Corporation Girls school and in U-19 category, B. Yogitha of Kendriya Vidyalaya bagged first place, said N. Karunakaran, secretary, Madurai District Gymnastics Association.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.