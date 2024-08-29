GIFT a SubscriptionGift
School, college students take part in sports contests

Published - August 29, 2024 10:23 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
One of the students takeing part in the gymnastics contest at Dr. M.G.R stadium on Thursday.

One of the students takeing part in the gymnastics contest at Dr. M.G.R stadium on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

On the occasion of National Sports Day, sports competitions were conducted in Madurai district by the Sports and Youth Welfare department for both college and school students. 

K. Raja, District Sports Officer, said basketball (3X3) competitions for college students were conducted at Dr. M.G.R stadium and hockey competition for school students under – 19 category at the hockey stadium at Ellis Nagar.  

About 15 teams each in basketball and hockey played in the matches. In addition to this, about 100 school students participated and displayed their talents in gymnastics held under two categories – U-12 and U-19 for boys and girls. 

In the basketball competitions, Sourashtra College bagged first prize and in hockey, Indra Gandhi Matric Higher Secondary School, Thirunagar won the first prize.  

In the U-14 category (girls) gymnastics, J. Jafina Reemas of Corporation Girls school and in U-19 category, B. Yogitha of Kendriya Vidyalaya bagged first place, said N. Karunakaran, secretary, Madurai District Gymnastics Association.  

